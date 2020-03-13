class="post-template-default single single-post postid-447155 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
UNL Unveils New Dairy Store – Friday Five (March 13, 2020)

BY Alex Voichoskie | March 13, 2020
In lieu of CASNR Week, UNL unveiled its new Dairy Store location on Thursday.

PLUS the 2020 Nebraska Dairy Princess and Princess Runner Up were crowned at the Nebraska State Dairy Convention.

Anna Ready from Scribner, Nebraska, was named the Nebraska Dairy Princess. Leigh, Nebraska native Taylor Larson was named the Princess Runner Up.

STORIES:

5) Dairy Princess and Runner Up Crowned

4) 2020 Governor’s Ag Conference

3) UNL Celebrates CASNR Week, Dairy Store

2) Pork Board Donates 40,000 Servings

1) Events Canceled Nationwide for Public Safety

