UNL Unveils New Dairy Store – Friday Five (March 13, 2020)

In lieu of CASNR Week, UNL unveiled its new Dairy Store location on Thursday.

PLUS the 2020 Nebraska Dairy Princess and Princess Runner Up were crowned at the Nebraska State Dairy Convention.

Anna Ready from Scribner, Nebraska, was named the Nebraska Dairy Princess. Leigh, Nebraska native Taylor Larson was named the Princess Runner Up.

STORIES:

5) Dairy Princess and Runner Up Crowned

4) 2020 Governor’s Ag Conference

3) UNL Celebrates CASNR Week, Dairy Store

2) Pork Board Donates 40,000 Servings

1) Events Canceled Nationwide for Public Safety