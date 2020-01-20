class="post-template-default single single-post postid-434571 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Upcoming Agriculture Events, Programs (For Jan. 20-24, 2020)

BY RRN Staff | January 20, 2020
Are you looking for a program to attend this month? Take a look at a few upcoming events near you!

Good Farmer to Great Manager
  • What? Record-keeping classes will teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operations.
  • When? Jan. 23 (1 pm – 5 pm) and Jan. 24 (8 am – 12 pm)
  • Where? York County Fairgrounds
  • How do I register? Click here to register as soon as possible.
UNL Beef Roundup Webinar
  • What? Two webinars featuring topic experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University.
  • When? January 21 and January 28
  • Where? Online or 11 extension locations
  • How do I register? Click here to register as soon as possible
NeCGA Prime Program
  • What?  Three 2-day sessions plus attendance at the annual NeCGA Meeting for younger or newer producers.
  • When? Expect a time commitment of 6 to 8 days away from the farm over a 12-month period
  • Where? Various locations
  • How do I apply? Click here to apply by Jan. 24, 2020
Nebraska Extension Weed Science School
  • What? Update your weed science knowledge and skills. CCA Credits are available.
  • When? January 29
  • Where? Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (Near Mead, NE)
  • How do I register? Click here and please register in advance.
Nebraska Dairy Princess
  • What? A one-year reign as the official goodwill ambassador for the state’s dairy industry.
  • Who? Ladies 17 to 24 years old, at least a high school junior this year, unmarried and have parents or guardians who are actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant
  • How do I apply? Click here to apply by Feb. 5, 2020
Nebraska Extension Land Application Training
  • What? For initial training: manure sampling, record keeping, and manure value for crop production. For recertification: updates on regulations and a real-life scenario to determine the best location for land application.
  • When? January 28 – February 7
  • Where? 9 locations across Nebraska
  • How do I register? Click here to register 8 days before the workshop
Women in Agriculture Conference
  • What? Educate and uplift women involved in Nebraska’s agricultural industry.
  • When? February 22-23
  • Where? Kearney, NE
  • How do I register? Click here and get early bird registration by Feb. 13, 2020
2020 Nebraska Dairy Convention
  • What? The 135th Annual Meeting and Convention of the Nebraska State Dairy Association.
  • When? February 25
  • Where? Columbus, NE
  • How do I register? Click here to register
NeCGA FLAGship Program
  • What? A scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska.  NeCGA will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships.
  • Who? Three scholarships are strictly for students pursuing an agriculture degree. Two scholarships are open to non-agricultural students.
  • How do I apply? Click here and apply by Feb. 28, 2020
NDA Poster Contest
  • What? NDA is asking students to show just how colorful the state’s ag industry is by submitting their artwork.
  • Who? All Nebraska students in grades 1-6
  • How? Submit your artwork that showcases the theme “Nebraska Agriculture Brings People Together” by March 2, 2020.
