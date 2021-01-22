Upcoming Communicating with Farmers Under Stress webinar workshop to build farmer stress awareness

Stress seems to be prevalent in the agriculture sector, with even more concerns arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska Extension, in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, presents a free online webinar, “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. CDT. This workshop is designed for individuals who work with farmers and ranchers on a regular basis, such as bank lenders, ag suppliers, educators and consultants, healthcare professionals, and anyone involved with the lives of farmers and ranchers.

Many farmers and ranchers are facing financial problems and marketing uncertainties, along with regular challenges such as production risks, farm transfer issues and more. When temporary stress turns into chronic stress, it can impact physical health and mental wellness.

Individuals may personally know farmers and ranchers who struggle with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, indecision or suicidal thoughts. This workshop will help individuals recognize and respond when it is suspected that a farmer, rancher, or rural family member may need help.

The workshop aims to:

Build awareness around potentially stressful conditions affecting some farmers and ranchers.

Learn stress triggers, identify signs of stress, and review helpful techniques for responding.

Learn techniques for identifying, approaching, and working with farmers who may not cope with stress effectively.

Learn where to find additional help.

Those interested in the free online workshop can register at: go.unl.edu/farmstress21

For more information, contact Nebraska Extension Educators Glennis McClure, gmcclure3@unl.edu or Jean Ann Fischer, jfischer@unl.edu.