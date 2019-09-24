class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409799 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Lia Biondo US Cattleman's Association | September 24, 2019
USCA Sends Letter to President Trump: Successful USMCA Negotiation Will Include COOL

The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) recently sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump reiterating that a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) includes the reestablishment of a country-of-origin labeling program for U.S. beef.

In the letter, USCA Preisdent Kenny Graner states,

“Though COOL failed to make it into the final text of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), there is still an opportunity to address the unfair treatment of cattle and beef in this trade agreement, which has resulted in economic harm over the years to cow-calf producers, backgrounders, and feedlot operators.

“The impact of a poor cattle market and decreasing live cattle prices coincide with the continued decline in America’s rural economy and the rising income disparity between rural and urban residents. The rural America that overwhelmingly supported you in the 2016 election due to your “America first” agenda now has one simple ask, Mr. President.

“On behalf of our nationwide membership, we respectfully request the inclusion of a country-oforigin labeling program for U.S. beef products within the context of USMCA.”

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
