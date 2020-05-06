USDA announces commodity purchasing plans

The Department of Agriculture this week announced details of the $470 million in Section 32 food purchases to occur in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 in addition to purchases previously announced.

The purchases will provide additional support for producers and Americans in need, in response to changing market conditions caused by the COVID-19 national emergency.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says, “USDA is in the unique position to purchase these foods and deliver them to the hungry Americans who need it most.” The Agricultural Marketing Service will purchase a variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and seafood products.

The purchases include $30 million of chicken products, $120 million of dairy products and $30 million of pork. Additionally, USDA will purchase $50 million of potatoes, another $50 million of turkey products, and $30 million of catfish products, among others.

Purchases are determined by industry requests, market analysis and food bank needs. AMS will begin issuing solicitations in June and intends to begin deliveries in July.