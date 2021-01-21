USDA announces key staff appointments

The Biden-era Department of Agriculture Wednesday announced the names of those who will hold senior staff positions in Washington, D.C. Gregory Parham was named Interim Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration. Parham served as Assistant Secretary for Administration from 2013-2016.

Katharine Ferguson was named Chief of Staff in the Office of the Secretary. Ferguson served in the Obama Administration as Chief of Staff for the White House Domestic Policy Council and as Chief of Staff for Rural Development at USDA.

Robert Bonnie was named Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Senior Advisor for Climate. Bonnie led the USDA transition team for the Biden administration. Sara Bleich was named Senior Advisor for COVID-19. From 2015-2016, she served as a White House Fellow in the Obama Administration.

Kumar Chandran was named Senior Advisor for Nutrition. He served as Chief of Staff to the Undersecretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services in the Obama Administration. And Justo Robles was named White House Liaison. Before joining USDA, Robles served as Georgia Deputy Coalitions Director for Biden for President.