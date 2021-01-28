USDA announces more key staff appointments

The Department of Agriculture announced more names of folks serving in key staff positions Wednesday.

Rebecca Piazza was named Senior Advisor for Delivery in the Food, Nutrition and Consumer services undersecretary’s office. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Program Delivery at Nava Public Benefit Corporation.

Steffanie Bezruki was named Chief of Staff in Rural Business Services. During nearly seven years on Capitol Hill, she served in various leadership positions, including most recently as Legislative Director for Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer. Abbey Meller was named Confidential Assistant in the Congressional Relations Office. She served as an Organizing Associate at the Center for American Progress in Washington, D.C.

Paul Zeiss was named Confidential Assistant in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Before joining USDA, Zeiss served in various capacities on President Joe Biden’s campaign, most recently as a field organizer.

Tharun Vemulapalli was named Confidential Assistant in the Farm Production and Conservation undersecretary’s office. Vemulapalli previously served as a field organizer for the Democratic Party, working primaries, caucuses and the general election.