USDA announces producers will receive 100 percent of payments, extends CFAP deadline

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the application deadline and eligible crops for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Additionally, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced on Tuesday that producers would receive 100 percent of the CFAP payment.

To ensure the availability of funding, producers with approved applications initially received 80 percent of their payments. The Farm Service Agency will automatically issue the remaining 20 percent of the calculated payment to eligible producers. Going forward, producers who apply for CFAP will receive 100 percent of their total payment, not to exceed the payment limit, when their applications are approved.

The application deadline for the program has been extended to September 11, 2020.

Dozens of commodities will also now be eligible for CFAP funding, including additional specialty crops, aquaculture, nursery crops and cut flowers.

As of August 3, USDA paid out $6.8 billion of the $16 billion available, with cattle, milk and corn producers the biggest recipients.

Find more information online at www.farmers.gov/cfap.