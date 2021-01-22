USDA announces three Deputy Undersecretaries

The Department of Agriculture Thursday announced three senior appointments. USDA named nutrition policy expert Stacy Dean as deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services. Before joining USDA, Dean served as vice president for food assistance policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in Washington, D.C.

USDA also announced Justin Maxson, CEO of the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation, as deputy undersecretary for rural development. The Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation is an organization that works toward poverty alleviation and economic justice in southern states.

Mae Wu has been announced as deputy undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs. Before joining USDA, Wu served as a senior director at the Natural Resource Defense Council, helping to lead its health and food work. Katharine Ferguson, chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary, says, “We are honored to have professionals of the caliber of Stacy, Justin and Mae join our team.”