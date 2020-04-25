class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457564 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
USDA APHIS establishing coordination center to assist producers

BY USDA | April 25, 2020
USDA APHIS establishing coordination center to assist producers
Darcy Maulsby/iStock/Thinkstock

On Friday, April 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced the establishment of a National Incident Coordination Center to provide direct support to producers whose animals cannot move to market as a result of processing plant closures.

APHIS is also mobilizing the National Veterinary Stockpile and will deploy assets as needed and secure the services of contractors that can supply additional equipment, personnel, and services.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will provide state-level technical assistance to producers and will provide cost-share assistance under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) in line with program guidelines for disposal.

Additional details are available on the USDA website.

The National Pork Board will provide additional details to stakeholders as they become available.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
