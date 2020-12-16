USDA Chief Economist Johansson departing, Myer named successor

Department of Agriculture Chief Economist Robert Johansson is on the move. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced this week Johansson will leave USDA to become Associate Director of Economics and Policy Analysis for the American Sugar Alliance at the end of January.

Perdue also announced that Dr. Seth Myer will return to USDA to be the new Chief Economist. Perdue stated, “Rob’s leadership and economic support over the past two years with trade disruptions and COVID-19 relief has helped us make evidence-based decisions when designing programs to assist American farmers and ranchers during their time of need.”

Meyer is a Research Professor and the Associate Director for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri. Meyer was previously the head of the World Agricultural Outlook Board in the Office of the Chief Economist, the agency at USDA charged bringing together USDA resources in the assessment of crops around the world.