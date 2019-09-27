USDA Hogs and Pigs Report Summary US Sept. 1 Hog Inventory Up 3% From Year Ago *AUDIO*

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1, 2019, was 77.7 million head. This was up 3% from Sept. 1, 2018, and up 3% from June 1, 2019. This is the highest Sept. 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs since the estimates began in 1988.

Breeding inventory, at 6.43 million head, was up 2% from last year, and up slightly from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 71.2 million head, was up 4% from last year, and up 3% from last quarter. This is the highest September 1 market hog inventory the estimates began in 1988.

The June-August 2019 pig crop, at 35.3 million head, was up 3% from 2018. This is the largest June-August pig crop since estimates began in 1970.

Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.18 million head, down 1% from 2018. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high of 11.11 for the June-August period, compared to 10.72 last year.

United States hog producers intend to have 3.16 million sows farrow during the September-November 2019 quarter, down 1% from the actual farrowings during the same period in 2018, but up 2% from 2017.

Intended farrowings for December 2019-February 2020, at 3.11 million sows, are down slightly from 2019, but up 2% from 2018.

The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 48% of the total United States hog inventory, unchanged from the previous year.

“Breeding inventory levels increased 2% while hogs kept for marketing rose by 4%. The moderate increase over expected levels and firm gains from year-ago levels indicate that long-term optimism is developing in the hog industry. But the increase in overall inventory is expected to remain generally bearish early next week, as it continues to focus on available supplies over the coming months,” Kment said.

To view the full Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/…

2019 as

percent

of 2018 Average

Trade

Estimate (percent) (percent) All Hogs Sept. 1 103 102.8 Kept for Breeding 102 101.4 Kept for Marketing 104 103.0 WEIGHT BREAKDOWN Under 50 lbs. 102 50-119 lbs. 102 120-179 lbs. 105 180 lbs. and over 106 FARROWINGS/INTENTIONS* Jun-Aug 99 99.9 Sep-Nov* 99 100.6 Dec-Feb* 100 100.5 Jun-Aug Pig Crop 103 102.4 Jun-Aug Pigs per Litter 104 102.4

