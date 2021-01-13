class="post-template-default single single-post postid-507995 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Rural Radio Network Staff | January 13, 2021
USDA projects lowest Nebraska winter wheat crop on-record

The United States Department of Agriculture Winter Wheat Seedings report shows a record-low number of acres planted to wheat in Nebraska.

The January 12 report estimated the seeded area for 2021 at 810,000 acres in Nebraska.  The estimate is down from last year’s seeded area of 900,000.

If the figure is realized, it would be a new record low.

Nationally, winter wheat seeded area for 2021 is expected to total 32.0 million acres, up 5 percent from 2020.

Approximate class acreage breakdowns are: Hard Red Winter, 22.3 million; Soft Red Winter, 6.23 million; and White Winter, 3.48 million.

