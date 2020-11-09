USDA to launch OneUSDA internship program for summer 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering paid, federal internships at USDA agencies and offices around the country through the OneUSDA Internship Program.

The program is open to high school to graduate students who are seeking professional development opportunities in agriculture, natural resources, rural development and other career fields.

The deadline for summer 2021 internship applications is Monday, November 16.

For more information on the program and eligibility, email internship@usda.gov.