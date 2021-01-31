USGC virtual member meeting takes place this week

The U.S. Grains Council’s 18th annual International Marketing Conference and the 61st Annual Membership Meeting is set virtually for Monday through Wednesday of this week.

A couple of the more important conversation topics will be the future of trade and the U.S. Grains Council’s strategy to capture overseas demand.

“We have the opportunity to join together to discuss critical issues surrounding our work to build new demand for coarse grains and co-products,” said Jim Raben, USGC Chair and an Illinois farmer. “We are also excited to offer an excellent slate of speakers who will focus on the future of trade and the opportunities that exist for increased demand around the world.”

During the three-day conference, the USGC’s Advisory Teams will review priorities in the Council’s Unified Export Strategy and help to set a direction for the year ahead. Sectors will meet to discuss important issues specifically for corn, barley, and sorghum producers, as well as agribusinesses and general farm organizations.

“Our members are the heart of the Council,” Rabe said. “While the format is different, critical input through participation in this meeting will continue to guide the work of our leadership and staff around the world.”