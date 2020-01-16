USMCA Heads to the President-Industry Reaction

Nebraska Corn Statement:

The future of Nebraska’s corn industry is bright following the Senate’s passage of the much-anticipated trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) issued statements today regarding the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Ever since President Trump announced his intent to withdraw from NAFTA, one of our top priorities has been a modernized agreement that continues to have a positive impact on Nebraska agriculture,” said Dan Nerud, president of the NeCGA and farmer from Dorchester. “We’re extremely appreciative of our farmer members who helped bring USMCA to the finish line. We’d also like to thank Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse for their unwavering support on this key piece of legislation.”

“The fact that USMCA received overwhelming bipartisan support from the House of Representatives last month and overwhelming bipartisan support from the Senate today just emphasizes the importance of free trade with Canada and Mexico,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the NCB and farmer from Friend. “Because of USMCA, Nebraska’s corn farmers and ethanol producers will continue to have access to our biggest and most dependable markets.”

==========================================

NCGA President Kevin Ross:

National Corn Growers Association President Kevin Ross today thanked members of the U.S. Senate for their bipartisan approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Ross made the following statement. “Nearly a year ago, NCGA’s farmer members, recognizing the importance of our trading relationship with Mexico and Canada, declared passage of USMCA their top legislative priority. Since that time, corn farmers have been using every opportunity to urge members of Congress to support the new trade agreement and we are incredibly thankful for the strong bipartisan support it has received in the Senate today. “NCGA thanks the U.S. Senators who voted to ensure corn farmers will continue to have access to our largest and most reliable markets, and is especially grateful for the leadership of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley who has been a steadfast supporter of corn growers and committed to getting USMCA across the finish line.

=============================================

The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) and U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) applaud the U.S. Senate for passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) today. “Trade deals can put the price of wheat back on track for many growers and create new opportunities for many farmers,” said NAWG President and Lavon, Tex., farmer Ben Scholz. “NAWG applauds the U.S. Senate for moving quickly on passing USMCA out of the Chamber.” “Mexico continues to be our top importing country,” said USW Chairman and Paulding, Ohio, farmer Doug Goyings. “Wheat farmers are relieved to see the agreement moving on to the President and I think the Mexican millers who want our wheat are relieved, too.” USMCA retains tariff-free access to imported U.S. wheat for those long-time flour milling customers in Mexico, a crucial step toward rebuilding trust in the U.S. as a reliable supplier in this important, neighboring market. In addition, the USMCA makes important progress towards more open commerce for U.S. wheat farmers near the Canadian border by allowing U.S. varieties registered in Canada to receive reciprocal grading treatment.

================================================

Ag Secretary Perdue:

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement after the Senate passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by a bipartisan vote of 89 – 10. “We’ve long waited for this day and now USMCA will finally head to the President’s desk,” Secretary Perdue said. “The passage of USMCA is great news for America’s farmers and ranchers. With Congressional consideration now complete, our farmers and ranchers are eager to see the President sign this legislation and begin reaping the benefits of this critical agreement. I thank President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for successfully delivering an improved and modern trade agreement and working so hard for the people of American agriculture to get this deal across the finish line.”

=================================================

USMEF:

The U.S. Senate moving quickly to approve USMCA reaffirms the United States’ commitment to two key trading partners, both of which are very important destinations for U.S. pork, beef and lamb. USMEF applauds Congressional leaders and the Trump administration, especially the trade experts within USTR and USDA, for their tireless efforts to ratify USMCA, which bolsters our position as a reliable supplier to two leading markets that account for about one-third of all U.S. red meat exports. Shipments to Mexico and Canada in 2019 totaled about 1.25 million metric tons valued at $3.8 billion, and the U.S. red meat industry looks forward to many years of further growth.