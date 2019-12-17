USMCA: Mexico Objection Won’t Stop House Vote

An objection by Mexico won’t stop the U.S. House from approving the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Mexico had promised reciprocal measures regarding labor enforcement inspections. However, Agri-Pulse reported late Monday that Mexico was going to withdraw the objection.

Mexico previously approved the agreement this summer, and even approved the modified agreement last week, before announcing the concerns. An official from Mexico is in Washington, D.C., this week to talk with lawmakers. President Donald Trump sent implementing legislation for USMCA to the House late last week, and the chamber still plans to vote and approve the agreement this week.

Spending bills are expected Tuesday, followed by a vote on the articles of impeachment Wednesday, setting up a vote on USMCA Thursday, in the House. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate will not consider USMCA until January, or later, following impeachment hearings. Also, last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there was “no chance” the chamber would remove the president from office.