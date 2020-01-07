USMCA Senate Passage Possible This Week

The Senate could pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement by the end of this week. A Trump administration official told reporters over the weekend the agreement could clear the Senate by Thursday or Friday.

The Senate Finance Committee scheduled a markup the agreement Tuesday (today), and the Senate could schedule a floor vote following the hearing. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says fast track trade legislation requires a minimum wait of 20 hours after a committee markup before a vote. The timeline differs from what was offered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following House passage of the agreement.

At the time, McConnell said USMCA would follow impeachment hearings in the Senate towards the end of this month. However, the impeachment trial won’t begin this week in the Senate. The House passed the trade deal following a year-long negotiation between the Trump Administration and House Democrats seeking changes to the agreement.