USMCA vote for House Democrats depends on Mexican budget

Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar said he expects Congress to vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement in either November or December.

The Hagstrom Report says that House Democrats consider that vote to be contingent on Mexico agreeing to spend more money on enforcing labor provisions in the agreement. Cuellar is one of the more vocal Democrats advocating for passing USMCA.

At a recent speaking engagement, Cuellar said he spoke with both House Leader Nancy Pelosi and the White House about the prospects for USMCA since Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump. He expected both the impeachment and USMCA approval would be kept on separate tracks.

Cuellar has cautiously endorsed Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry.

“The last couple of days have kind of complicated things, but we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said.

What House Democrats want is for Mexico to budget enough money to enforce the labor provisions in the agreement.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is doing a “very good job” on labor issues. He added the Mexican enforcement budget is still the key to getting House support.