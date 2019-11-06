USMEF Strategic Planning Conference Underway

The U.S. Meat Export Federation host’s their annual Strategic Planning Conference every November.

The meeting agenda is full of timely and informative topics. Wednesday’s opening general session will focus on the nexus of productivity, technology and sustainability. Thursday’s session will address the alternative protein arena. We have all seen and heard the hype and news coverage of these products, but how are they impacting our export markets? Hear about the expected near-term ramifications, future demand, trends and impacts on the red meat industry. Friday’s session will focus on U.S.-Asia trade relations, including an update on market access in Japan and China and the potential for future trade agreements with emerging Asian trading partners.

In addition to the general sessions, the Beef, Pork, Exporter and Feedgrain/Oilseed breakouts will provide in-depth discussion on topics relevant to each sector. Registrants are welcome and encouraged to participate in all breakouts regardless of membership sector.