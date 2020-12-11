USTR taking action on U.S. dairy access to Canada under USMCA

The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation applaud the announcement that the U.S. Trade Representative is taking action on Canada’s dairy policies. U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer will initiate official consultations with Canada to examine the administration of its Tariff Rate Quota obligations for dairy.

The two U.S. dairy organizations have long raised an alarm about the need to ensure the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement is fully-enforced due to Canada’s history of undermining trade agreements. Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley and Banking Committee Chair Mike Crapo both say the Trump Administration is taking the right step for American dairy producers and farmers.

One of the biggest improvements in the new USMCA provisions is providing access to Canada’s dairy market, which had unfairly restricted equitable access to American dairy for years. The two Senate Committee chairs say, “We hope our Canadian partners can resolve this issue without going to arbitration, but we are supportive of Ambassador Lighthizer’s efforts either way.”

Wisconsin Senator Ron Kind says, “To create an even playing field for dairy farmers and help keep jobs in the United States, the administration must hold Canada and Mexico accountable to their trade commitments by implementing enforcement provisions.”