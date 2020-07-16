Vesicular Stomatitis Virus continues spread in Kansas

Vesicular stomatitus virus (VSV) has now been confirmed in 10 counties in Kansas according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The KDA’s Division of Animal Health says they continue to respond to the outbreak that began in south central Kansas in mid-June.

Counties impacted by the virus include Butler, Chase, Cowley, Greenwood, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morris, Sedgwick, and Sumner with more than 60 premises having tested positive. KDA is also awaiting laboratory results from symptomatic animals in other counties.

The premises with confirmed case of VSV in horses have all been quarantined along with any premises with animals showing clinical signs consistent with VSV. At this point over 70 premises have been released from quarantine.

“As this VSV outbreak continues, we ask all owners of horses and other livestock to monitor your animals for symptoms of VSV, and be in communication with your veterinarian if you see anything of concern,” Dr. Justin Smith, animal health commissioner said. “You can help slow the spread of this virus by taking aggressive steps to limit exposure to insects that are the primary source of infection and by keeping your horses separate from other horses which may be infected.”

VSV has also been confirmed in Arizona, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Animal health officials strongly encourage all livestock owners and veterinarians to call the animal health authority in the destination location for the most current import requirements prior to travel.

More information on VSV, treatment, reporting, and regulations can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/VSV.