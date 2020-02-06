VIDEO: Ag Secretary talks trade, fake meat at Cattle Industry Convention

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue spoke to cattle producers, industry partners, and stakeholders at the 2020 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Tradio Show on February 5, 2020.

The largest annual gathering of the beef industry draws more than 9,000 to the convention.

The event, which continues through February 7, provides a platform for education, policy development, and networking.

VIDEO: Bryce Doeschot reports from San Antonio, Texas…

VIDEO: Perdue and NCBA President Jennifer Houston fireside chat