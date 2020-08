There were no carnival rides or funnel cakes at the Lancaster County Super Fair this year. But organizers made sure the coronavirus pandemic didn’t derail one very important event.

Here’s a look at the efforts that went into making sure youth livestock exhibitors were able to showcase their animals.

Agriculture News Update | August 20, 2020

To view online showcases and learn about 4H at the Lancaster County Super Fair, check out their website at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/fair