VIDEO: Harvest progress update with Nebraska farmers

Dry conditions across Nebraska are providing an opportunity for producers to get ahead on harvesting.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of Sunday, 34% of Nebraska corn was harvested. That figure is ahead of the average for this time of year, which is 22%.

Soybean harvest is racing well ahead of the average pace. Nebraska farmers would typically have about 40% of the crop harvested for this time of year, right now that figured is at 82%.

The Rural Radio Network visited with two eastern Nebraska producers to hear about harvest conditions on the ground.