(Video) Hop harvest underway in Nebraska 

BY Bryce Doeschot | August 27, 2019
Harvest is underway for a unique crop in the state.

Hops, primarily used in beer brewing, are mostly grown in the Pacific Northwest. While the industry is small in Nebraska, it is growing rapidly.

Bruce and Annette Wiles of Plattsmouth, Neb. have grown hops for the past five years.

The two were hard at work harvesting their crop last week.

Photos:

 

Hop vines

Hops out of the harvester

A worker at Midwest Hop Producers works to feed the harvester

Hop plants in the field

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
