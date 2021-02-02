VIDEO: Iowa Ag Expo underway in Des Moines

The third-largest indoor farm show in the United States is officially underway in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Iowa Ag Expo kicked off on Tuesday morning and continues through Thursday. The show features 7.7 acres of exhibit space with 760 companies represented from 29 states and 4 Canadian provinces.

The Rural Radio Network is on-location, sharing video spotlights throughout the show!

Check back to this page often as it continues to be updated.

Massive Walkabout Mother Bins Hold 4,000 Bushels | Iowa Ag Expo

PhiBer Manufacturing | Iowa Ag Expo

Quick Facts:

Hours:

Tuesday & Wednesday | 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Thursday | 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Admission:

$10 with a $5 discount available at iowaagexpo.com

Parking:

FREE parking and shuttle

Iowa Cubs Principal Park (9 blocks south of Wells Fargo Arena on 3rd St.)