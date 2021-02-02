class="post-template-default single single-post postid-512144 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
VIDEO: Iowa Ag Expo underway in Des Moines

BY RRN Staff | February 2, 2021
The third-largest indoor farm show in the United States is officially underway in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Iowa Ag Expo kicked off on Tuesday morning and continues through Thursday. The show features 7.7 acres of exhibit space with 760 companies represented from 29 states and 4 Canadian provinces.

The Rural Radio Network is on-location, sharing video spotlights throughout the show!

Massive Walkabout Mother Bins Hold 4,000 Bushels | Iowa Ag Expo 

PhiBer Manufacturing | Iowa Ag Expo 

Quick Facts:

Hours:
Tuesday & Wednesday | 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Thursday | 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Admission:
$10 with a $5 discount available at iowaagexpo.com

Parking:
FREE parking and shuttle
Iowa Cubs Principal Park (9 blocks south of Wells Fargo Arena on 3rd St.)

