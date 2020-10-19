class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492025 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
VIDEO: Nebraska Cooperative Council celebrates October as Co-op Month | KRVN Radio

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 19, 2020
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has once again proclaimed October as Cooperative Month. 

With 404 cooperative locations across Nebraska, the Nebraska Cooperative Council is celebrating the proclamation by sharing information on the impact and reach of the state’s co-ops.

“Co-ops are member-owned, and so they are really unique in terms of the type of business they are and the mutual benefit that they return to their members,” said Rocky Weber, president and general counsel of the Nebraska Cooperative Council.

Weber points out that co-ops can be found in all parts of Nebraska, including urban and rural areas.

To learn more about co-op month in Nebraska, click on the video below:

You can also listen to a long-form interview with Weber here:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
