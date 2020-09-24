(VIDEO) Nebraska orchard prepares for fall season

Fall is officially here, and one Nebraska orchard is ready to ring in the season.

Martin’s Hillside Orchard is located just outside of Ceresco, Nebraska, which is north of Lincoln. Owner Alex Martin said they opened up for the season on Labor Day weekend, and it’s provided a great way for Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding residents to spend time outdoors while social distancing.

“We have a little more space devoted to what we’re doing than people have in their backyards,” said Martin. “The majority of the people who come out are either from Lincoln or Omaha.”

Martin said the orchard has been open to the public for 15 years, and it’s seen quite a few changes in those years. Ultimately, Martin said he wants visitors to have fun exploring nature and go home with a greater appreciation of plants and plant-based agriculture.

Visitors can pick apples, raspberries, peaches and pumpkins at the U-Pick orchard. In addition, the orchard has a corn maze, gourd cave, straw-tower, butterfly garden, discovery trail and more.

The orchard is open for the season through Oct. 31.

Learn more about Martin’s Hillside Orchard and view their U-Pick schedule at hillside-orchard.com.