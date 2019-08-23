class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403410 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
VIDEO: Nebraska State Fair-abration! – Friday Five (8/23/19)

BY Alex Voichoskie | August 23, 2019
The 150th Nebraska State Fair kicked off Friday, August 23 in Grand Island. There are dozens of activities to experience, so Bryce and Alex highlight five agriculture-related activities you won’t want to miss!

Activities include the 25,000 square-foot Raising Nebraska exhibit, over 35 food vendors and the Livestock Champion Selection and Parade of Supreme Breeding Champions Livestream available at ruralradio.com.

5) Raising Nebraska

4) Crop of the Year: Soybeans

3) Fair Food Fanatic

2) Birthing, Milking and Shearing

1) Watch the Champion Shows Live!

