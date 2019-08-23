VIDEO: Nebraska State Fair-abration! – Friday Five (8/23/19)

The 150th Nebraska State Fair kicked off Friday, August 23 in Grand Island. There are dozens of activities to experience, so Bryce and Alex highlight five agriculture-related activities you won’t want to miss!
Activities include the 25,000 square-foot Raising Nebraska exhibit, over 35 food vendors and the Livestock Champion Selection and Parade of Supreme Breeding Champions Livestream available at ruralradio.com.
STORIES:
5) Raising Nebraska
4) Crop of the Year: Soybeans
3) Fair Food Fanatic
2) Birthing, Milking and Shearing
1) Watch the Champion Shows Live!