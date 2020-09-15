VIDEO: Organizers prepare for annual Aksarben Stock Show

While many events continue to be canceled or postponed around the county, the Aksarben Stock Show is on as scheduled.

The 93rd show will take place at the Nebraska State Fairground September 24-27.

“We’re definitely working with the local health officials and we’re working on our social distancing and we will have lots of hand sanitizer,” said Gretchen Kirchmann, marking director for Aksarben Stock Show.

Kirchmann notes that there is still an opportunity for the public to be involved in the show, most notably in the purple ribbon auction.

