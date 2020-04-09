VIDEO: Panel discussion on beef producer challenges and opportunities post COVID-19

The Rural Radio Network hosted a webinar to help cattle producers understand the challenges and opportunities following the coronavirus pandemic.

Beef industry experts were part of a panel discussion, with the goal of assisting producers during these challenging times.

The panelists shared their insights and discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the beef industry, markets, beef demand, restaurants, and actions producers can take to mitigate risk.

The webinar was organized by Callaway, Nebraska, rancher Jim Jenkins.

Watch the webinar: