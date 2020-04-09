class="post-template-default single single-post postid-453935 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
VIDEO: Panel discussion on beef producer challenges and opportunities post COVID-19

BY RRN Staff | April 9, 2020
A panel discussion with industry experts to help beef producers navigate the Covid-19 crisis.

The Rural Radio Network hosted a webinar to help cattle producers understand the challenges and opportunities following the coronavirus pandemic.

Beef industry experts were part of a panel discussion, with the goal of assisting producers during these challenging times.

The panelists shared their insights and discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the beef industry, markets, beef demand, restaurants, and actions producers can take to mitigate risk.

The webinar was organized by Callaway, Nebraska, rancher Jim Jenkins.

Watch the webinar:

