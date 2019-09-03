Video Recap: 2019 Nebraska State Fair Livestock Shows

The 150th Nebraska State Fair is officially in the books.

In addition to on-air broadcats, the Rural Radio Network streamed many of the 4-H and FFA livestock shows.

Both 4-H and FFA officials were pleased with the 2019 fair. Nebraska 4-H was represented by 10,000 entries from all 93 counties.

Nebraska FFA reported the best show in both the quality and number of animals fueled by the growth of 40 new FFA Chapters in 2019.

4-H and FFA Livestock Shows (Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019)

(4-H Sheep show, FFA Beef Showmanship, 4-H Beef Showmanship, FFA Breeding Beef Show, Nebraska Elite Showmanship)

4-H/FFA Livestock Show (Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019)

(FFA Market Beef, 4-H Market Sheep, FFA Goat Showmanship, Final Drive/Parade of Champions)

4-H/FFA Livestock Show (Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

(4-H Market Beef, Fed Steer Challenge, FFA Market Lambs, 4-H Market Swine Show)

4-H/FFA Final Drive/Parade of Champions (Monday, Sept 2, 2019)

These broadcasts were made possible by Rod’s Power Sports. If you missed them at the fair, be sure to stop by their booth at Husker Harvest Days!