Video Reports from Husker Harvest Days (Day 2)

Day 2 Spotlights:

Have you seen the cattle displays at #HHD19?

Darby Line from the Triangle J Ranch joined us from the show to discuss their ranch and why they choose Simmental cattle!

Line also shares the benefits of being in the Nebraska Simmental Association!

Is your dirty shop driving you nuts? The Big Rack Shack is your one STOP shop for all things SHOP organization!

Heavy-duty welding tables, workbenches, pallet racks are just a few of the products they have on showcase.

Find them at Husker Harvest Days at booth #21!

Orthman Cultivators are the premier way to handle pesky weeds.

Justin Troudt from Orthman Manufacturing joins us at Husker Harvest Days to show us their lineup of cultivators and scrapers!

Unfortunately, there has been turbulence surrounding the agriculture community.

The Nebraska Bankers Association Chairman, Alan Emshoff, joined us at HHD to discuss the importance of community bankers during challenging times.

Emshoff also highlights NBA’s efforts to help with disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Headed to Husker Harvest Days? Be sure to stop by Bill’s Volume Sales Inc!

At their booth (Lot 356), you can see their BRAND NEW 2020 Kenworth with a Roto-Mix.

Bill’s also brought some used equipment and a bunk cleaner for you to see!

Day 1 Spotlights:

Woah. Check out this NEW 2020 Kenworth with a Roto-Mix – Bill’s Volume Sales and Service

60 Years of Quality Equipment with Rowse Rakes

This machine throws dirt 165 feet! Crary’s Revolution Ditcher

Find a Career Path with Banking – Nebraska Bankers Association

Meet the Next Gen Zimmatic® Controllers – HHD Spotlight

Check out this machine from Orthman Manufacturing!

Orthman Manufacturing has a large display at HHD19. Be sure to stop by their booth to see all the innovations this Nebraska company has to offer!

Pre-Show Spotlights

Considering Drip Irrigation? – Western Irrigation Spotlight 1

DTN Continues to Innovate

What Makes Western Irrigation Different? – Western Irrigation Spotlight 2

Support FFA and Get a Great Deal on Tires!

Are your tires ready harvest? Graham Tire Company HHD Spotlight

Nebraska Farm Bureau ( Lot 48 on Main Street)

Whether you are a member or not, there are many reasons to stop by the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Husker Harvest Days!

Steve Nelson, NE Farm Bureau President, joins us to share the reasons producers should be members of the state’s largest, voluntary agricultural organization!

Visit the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Lot 48 on Main Street