Video Reports from Husker Harvest Days (Day 2)

The Rural Radio Network has been busy reporting on the activities of the 2019 Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island.

View today’s video spotlight reports below!

Day 1 Spotlights:

Woah. Check out this NEW 2020 Kenworth with a Roto-Mix – Bill’s Volume Sales and Service

60 Years of Quality Equipment with Rowse Rakes

This machine throws dirt 165 feet! Crary’s Revolution Ditcher

Find a Career Path with Banking – Nebraska Bankers Association

Meet the Next Gen Zimmatic® Controllers – HHD Spotlight

Check out this machine from Orthman Manufacturing!

Orthman Manufacturing has a large display at HHD19. Be sure to stop by their booth to see all the innovations this Nebraska company has to offer!

Pre-Show Spotlights

Considering Drip Irrigation? – Western Irrigation Spotlight 1

DTN Continues to Innovate

What Makes Western Irrigation Different? – Western Irrigation Spotlight 2

Support FFA and Get a Great Deal on Tires!

Are your tires ready harvest? Graham Tire Company HHD Spotlight

Nebraska Farm Bureau ( Lot 48 on Main Street)

Whether you are a member or not, there are many reasons to stop by the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Husker Harvest Days!

Steve Nelson, NE Farm Bureau President, joins us to share the reasons producers should be members of the state’s largest, voluntary agricultural organization!

Visit the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Lot 48 on Main Street