Video resources available for farm bill program enrollment

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment approaches.

In late 2019 and early 2020, Nebraska Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Nebraska collaborated to reach thousands of agricultural professionals at more than 30 farm bill education meetings across the state. The two presentations are available in their entirety, and as short segments organized by topic, here.

The presentations are led by Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist and associate professor of agricultural economics, and Cathy Anderson, chief specialist of production and compliance programs with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska.

The 2018 farm bill reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage safety net programs that were in the 2014 farm bill. However, producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions with their local Farm Service Agency office by March 15.

“The decision between these programs is substantially different than it was during signup under the last farm bill in 2014,” Lubben said. “Changing market price levels and expectations affect relative protection levels in each of the programs and may affect producer decisions.”

More resources to assist producers in their decision-making are available here.