VIDEO: Soy-based road sealant testing on Lincoln streets

A soybean oil-based sealant product is being applied to asphalt roads to extend the life of the driving surface.

RePlay is an 88% bio-based product that contains 55% soybean oil. Researchers say it reduces moisture penetration that causes cracking from freeze/thaw cycles in cold temperatures and is environmentally safe to use.

The product was applied to two streets in Lincoln, Neb. on Monday morning as part of a demonstration between the City of Lincoln, Bargen Incorporated, University of Nebraska Lincoln, Nebraska Soybean Board, United Soybean Board and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute.

Video: Officials are testing a soy-based product that could help farmers and communities.