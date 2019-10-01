class="post-template-default single single-post postid-411210 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
VIDEO: Soy-based road sealant testing on Lincoln streets | KRVN Radio

VIDEO: Soy-based road sealant testing on Lincoln streets

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 1, 2019
Home News Crops
VIDEO: Soy-based road sealant testing on Lincoln streets
A soybean oil-based road sealant and preservation demonstration in Lincoln.

A soybean oil-based sealant product is being applied to asphalt roads to extend the life of the driving surface.

RePlay is an 88% bio-based product that contains 55% soybean oil. Researchers say it reduces moisture penetration that causes cracking from freeze/thaw cycles in cold temperatures and is environmentally safe to use.

The product was applied to two streets in Lincoln, Neb. on Monday morning as part of a demonstration between the City of Lincoln, Bargen Incorporated, University of Nebraska Lincoln, Nebraska Soybean Board, United Soybean Board and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute.

Video: Officials are testing a soy-based product that could help farmers and communities. 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments