Video Spotlights: Area farm shows underway

Two area farm shows kicked off earlier this morning. The Gateway Farm Expo in Kearney and the McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo in McCook opened on Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

The Rural Radio Network staff is on the ground at the shows, bringing you news and information on-air and online.

At the Gateway Farm Expo, we caught up with Jason Stark, a DSM for Hoegemyer Hybrids in central Nebraska.

Learn more about the brand, his business and their 2021 seed in this video spotlight!

