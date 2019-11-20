class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422087 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Video Spotlights from the 2019 Gateway Farm Expo

BY RRN Staff | November 20, 2019
Gateway Farm Expo

The 50th Gateway Farm Expo is underway in Kearney, Nebraska!

Gateway, the longest-running farm show in Nebraska, is a regional show that continually draws 6000 – 8000 visitors over its two-day operation each year.

For over 80 years, Fontanelle Hybrids has been helping producers in the Western Corn Belt get the most out of their crops.

Shalee Peters visited with Joe Gangwish at the Gateway Farm Expo this morning to learn more about some of the products Fontanelle has to offer!

Learn more and find them at the Gateway Farm Expo! ⬇️⬇️

