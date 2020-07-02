class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470966 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
*Video* The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures | KRVN Radio

*Video* The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures

BY Susan Littlefield | July 2, 2020
Home News Crops
*Video* The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures
RRN Image/Joe Gangwish
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: