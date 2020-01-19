VIDEO: Trump thanks farmers for backing him through China trade war

President Donald Trump took a victory lap as he addressed farmers about a pair of new U.S. trade agreements with its North American neighbors and with China.

When Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention last year, he urged farmers to have his back. They’d been suffering financially in the fallout from his China trade war. Trump’s follow-up speech Sunday in Austin, Texas, gave him a chance to make the case that he kept two of his trade promises.

Trump signed a preliminary trade deal with China last week. He’s expected to sign the North American trade agreement soon. Trump told the convention: “We did it.”