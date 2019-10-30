VIDEO: USDA Releases Hemp Regulations – Agriculture News Update from the Rural Radio Network

Good Wednesday morning! More snow is falling across portions of Nebraska. Click here for the weather forecast.

Here’s your October 30, 2019 agriculture news update from the Rural Radio Network!

Stories:

– USDA Releases Hemp Regulations

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Tuesday released the long-awaited regulation plan for hemp production. Perdue says rulemaking teams operated as “all hands on deck” over the last few months in creating a “fair and science-based” program. The Department of Agriculture says the framework makes hemp producers eligible for several agricultural programs, including crop insurance.

– Meet Garret Talcott, 2019 American Star Farmer Finalist from Nebraska

As a member of the Palmyra FFA Chapter in Nebraska, Garret Talcott has loved riding tractors and raising livestock his entire life, starting his career in farm work when he was only around 6 years old.

– Early 2020 Forecast Signals More Trouble for Missouri River Farmers

Flooding remained common this year along the Missouri River since the so-called bomb-cyclone storm in March, where saturated and frozen soils led to a large amount of water runoff in the lower Missouri River basin.

