VIDEO: Weekly Trading Bits and Bytes | Featuring Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing and Logistics

Ethanol is once again the hot topic in the weekly Trading Bits and Bytes video feature.
This week, Aaron Bertles discusses the challenges in the oil industry, spillover pressure for ethanol and the consequences for the cattle industry.
Watch:
BREAKING NEWS
PROGRAM ALERT
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS
Ethanol is once again the hot topic in the weekly Trading Bits and Bytes video feature.
This week, Aaron Bertles discusses the challenges in the oil industry, spillover pressure for ethanol and the consequences for the cattle industry.
Watch: