VIDEO: What to watch in commodity trading this week | Monday Morning Markets

In an era where there is plenty of noise and commentary surrounding agriculture commodity trading, we’re working to provide you with simple and straight forward market information.

To that end, the Rural Radio Network is kicking off a new video program today called Monday Morning Markets.

Each week, Bryce Doeschot will be joined by Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners to discuss the overall market direction and breakdown some of the frequently used terms among brokers.

In the first episode of the program, Jeff discusses the overall support in the corn and soybean markets.

Other topics discussed: