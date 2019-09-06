class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406151 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 6, 2019
Vietnamese leader to visit Nebraska after Ricketts meeting
Gov. Ricketts Meets with the Mayor of Hanoi (Courtesy Office of Governor Pete Ricketts)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Vietnam’s prime minister has agreed to visit Nebraska to learn more about the state’s farms and food processing after meeting with Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts met Friday with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to promote Nebraska’s agricultural products and investment opportunities. The governor says he offered the prime minister a chance to visit Nebraska to learn about the state firsthand, and the prime minister accepted the invitation.

Ricketts says there’s no immediate date for when the prime minister will visit. Ricketts says he’d like to show him Nebraska farms and ranches and possibly a food processing facility to assure him that the food produced in the state is safe and of high quality.

