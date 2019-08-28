Vilsack, Grassley, Tout USMCA in Iowa

Senator Chuck Grassley and former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack touted the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement this week while touring an Iowa dairy processor.

Grassley, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Agriculture Committee member, says “There’s going to be tens of thousands of jobs created” stemming from USMCA. The two toured AE Dairy in Des Moines, Iowa, a dairy plant that will benefit from the trade agreement, once signed.

Vilsack of Iowa, who served as Agriculture Secretary for President Obama, is the current CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Speaking during the event, Vilsack stated, “USMCA makes vital improvements to NAFTA and its passage is necessary to modernize trade in North America.”

According to a recent International Trade Commission Report, USMCA could mean up to $314 million in additional dairy sales. Agriculture remains hopeful lawmakers will consider the agreement when they return from the August recess. Washington insiders expect Congress won’t consider the agreement until November or December of this year.