Virtual 2020 Nebraska Soybean Day & Machinery Expo set for Dec. 17

Lincoln, Neb., Dec. 3, 2020 – The Virtual 2020 Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo Dec. 17 will assist soybean growers in planning for next year’s growing season. Growers should prepare for online discussion on the past year with its many challenges and a focus on making the new year profitable.

The free expo, which begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. can be accessed virtually here.

Presenters include University researchers and specialists and Nebraska Soybean Checkoff representatives. Nebraska Extension Educator Keith Glewen will provide opening comments to kick off the expo.

Ed Usset, Grain Marketing Specialist at the University of Minnesota will present, “How to Get $4 Corn and $10 Soybeans” as well as how to write a pre-harvest marketing plan as well as post-harvest marketing tips.

Justin McMechan, Nebraska Extension Crop Protection and Cropping Systems Specialist, will present “Dealing with a new trouble maker in the midwest,” and discuss the latest observations and management of soybean gall midge.

Rodrigo Werle and Nick Arneson of the University of Wisconsin-Madison will discuss early, mid and late season weed control. Patricio Grassini, UNL Associate Professor & Cropping Systems Specialist will present “Learning from Your Fields to Improve Nebraska’s Soybean Yield and Quality.”

The virtual expo will close with a Nebraska Soybean Board update as well as the announcement of Grand Soybean Management Field Days prize winners.

Full Schedule:

9 a.m. Opening Comments

9:15 a.m. How to Get $4 Corn and $10 Soybeans

9:55 a.m. How to Write a Pre-Harvest Marketing Plan

10:35 a.m. Post-Harvest Marketing Tips

11:15 a.m. Soybean Gall Midge: Dealing with a New Trouble Maker in the Midwest

12:45 Information Update, Nebraska Soybean Association

1:00 p.m. Considerations for Early-Season Weed Control in Soybeans (PRE-Emergence Herbicides and Cover Crops)

1:20 p.m. Considerations for Mid-Season Weed Control in Soybeans (Post-Emergence Herbicides and Drift Management)

1:40 p.m. Considerations for late-season weed control in soybeans (Wisconsin Cropping Systems Weed Seed Movement Via Combines Case Study)

2:15 p.m. Learning from Your Fields to Improve Nebraska’s Soybean Yield and Quality

2:45 p.m. – Updates and Announcement of Grand Soybean Management Field Days Prize Winners.

A detailed schedule can be found online here.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions. Producers will also be able to visit the virtual exhibitor page and check out seed, herbicide, fertilizer and equipment companies.

For more information, call (800) 529-8030 or e-mail kglewen1@unl.edu.

This program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension in the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Soybean Board, Saunders County Soybean Growers Organization and private industry.