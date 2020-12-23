Virtual landlord-tenant cash rent, ag budgeting workshops scheduled

Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team will hold a series of virtual landlord-tenant cash rent workshops in lieu of in-person meetings that were scheduled across the state through February.

They will be geared toward current and future landlords and tenants and will cover current trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations and current university crop budget information.

Click here for registration information.

The workshops, titled Ag Land Leasing, Budgeting and Management for 2021, will be led by extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek, Austin Duerfeldt, Glennis McClure and Jim Jansen, who conduct research and outreach in land management, crop budgets, farm and ranch succession, communication and negotiations.

Workshop schedule: