Virtual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop Dec.14

Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team will host its annual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop virtually by webinar on Dec. 14, 9 a.m.

The recording will be available after the workshop. Register to receive live stream links at: https://farm.unl.edu/manage21 This is a change since the December 16th in person workshop in North Platte has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Geared toward current and future landlords and tenants, the workshop will cover trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations and current university crop budget information.

The presentation will be led by extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek and Jim Jansen. They will address common agricultural landlord and tenant topics, including equitable rental rates, managing, and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant communication, pasture leasing and other land management considerations.

The workshop is free to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, pre-registration is required by the day prior to each meeting. To register, and receive live stream links: 9 a.m. Cash Rent Workshop | 1:30 p.m. Ag Budgeting Workshop

For more information or assistance, please contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or rsaner2@unl.edu . Information also available at farm.unl.edu.