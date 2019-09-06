Visit the Nebraska Farm Bureau at HHD 2019

Whether you are a member or not, there are many reasons to stop by the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Husker Harvest Days!

Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau President, joins us to share the reasons producers should be members of the state’s largest, voluntary agricultural organization!

Visit the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Lot 48 on Main Street

???? JOIN – Sign up or show your membership card & receive a FREE pair of Farm Bureau work gloves!

????️ REGISTER TO WIN – John Deere crossover utility vehicle, Grainger products, and Milwaukee tools!

???? CONNECT – Free Wi-Fi and snow cones.